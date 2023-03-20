Financial Contrast: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) versus Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and Delek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 31.38% 52.20% 23.74% Delek Group 47.04% 67.60% 15.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Devon Energy and Delek Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 7 9 1 2.65 Delek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $72.42, indicating a potential upside of 56.93%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Delek Group.

78.1% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and Delek Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $19.17 billion 1.57 $6.02 billion $9.12 5.06 Delek Group $2.47 billion N/A $443.20 million N/A N/A

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Group.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Delek Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

