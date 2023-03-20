FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 581,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 900,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FINV. UBS Group upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.68 to $5.08 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.21 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

