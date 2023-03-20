Firestone Capital Management Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. 511,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,264. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

