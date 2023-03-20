Firestone Capital Management Purchases 61,092 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Firestone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 590.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.31. 1,406,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

