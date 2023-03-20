First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bank Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.76. First Bank has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. First Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

