First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.72. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Stories

