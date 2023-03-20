First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $538.00 price target for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $509.06 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $885.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $783.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 89.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,716,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

