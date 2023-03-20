First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Gap Up to $30.24

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $31.19. First Financial Bankshares shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 389,879 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $872,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

