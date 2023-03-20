First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $488.31 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.56. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

