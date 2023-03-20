First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $190.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.64. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.81.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.