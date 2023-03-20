First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $190.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.64. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94.
In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.81.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
