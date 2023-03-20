First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $90.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

