First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 420.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,482 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after buying an additional 2,256,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after buying an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,536,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

