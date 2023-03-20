First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Booking by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,432.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,083.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

