First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $237.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

