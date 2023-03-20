First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP opened at $81.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

