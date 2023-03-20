First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $99.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $108.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

