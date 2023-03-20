First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $38,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,013,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 577,552 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after buying an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.05 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.