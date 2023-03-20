First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,556 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

