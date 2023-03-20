First Hawaiian Bank Sells 639 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

NYSE CI opened at $269.45 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $238.48 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.46 and its 200 day moving average is $304.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

