First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.