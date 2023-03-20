First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) COO Buys $19,460.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) COO Nicole S. Lorch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $19,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,942.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of INBK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.77. 6,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.54. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
