First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) COO Buys $19,460.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) COO Nicole S. Lorch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $19,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,942.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of INBK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.77. 6,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.54. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

