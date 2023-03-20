First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.54. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

