First National Bank of South Miami Buys 434 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after buying an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.67. 1,478,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,414. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.