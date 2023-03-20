First National Bank of South Miami Buys Shares of 1,377 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.56. 954,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.