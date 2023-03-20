First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 386 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG remained flat at $99.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

