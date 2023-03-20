First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,072 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.4 %

DAL traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,179,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

