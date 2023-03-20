First National Bank of South Miami Sells 171 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.0 %

STLD stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

