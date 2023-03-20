First National Bank of South Miami Sells 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $643.94. The stock had a trading volume of 209,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $714.75 and its 200 day moving average is $680.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.