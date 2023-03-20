First National Bank of South Miami Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 24,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,033,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,301,828. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $225.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

