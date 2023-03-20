First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Buys $11,600.00 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,486.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Deines also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNWB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.