First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.46.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $123,492.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,042.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,197. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.