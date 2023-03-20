First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,895 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 63,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,821. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

