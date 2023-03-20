Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.20. 727,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,663. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

