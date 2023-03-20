Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.13. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

