FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.08 and last traded at $201.00. 401,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 568,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

