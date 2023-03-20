Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Flex has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

