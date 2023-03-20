Flow (FLOW) Reaches One Day Volume of $56.12 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003794 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $56.12 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.00354469 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.05 or 0.25763350 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

