Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

