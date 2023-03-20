FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
FONAR Stock Performance
FONR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.59. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.
About FONAR
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
