FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Stock Performance

FONR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.59. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

About FONAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 15.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FONAR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.