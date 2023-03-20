Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3.5-5.5% yr/yr to ~$8.26-8.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.32.

Shares of FL opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

