Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Forrester Research Price Performance

FORR stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 3,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $617.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $512,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Forrester Research by 2.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

