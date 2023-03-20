Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %
FET stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies
About Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.