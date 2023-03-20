Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

FET stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

