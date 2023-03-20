Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FWRD. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.69. 13,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,692. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forward Air by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 359,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,348,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Forward Air by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 254,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

