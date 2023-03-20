Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.47 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.21. 1,023,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $78.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

