Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $88.37 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

