Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.87

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 40057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $878.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

