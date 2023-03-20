freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.84

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.