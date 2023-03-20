FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 6,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

