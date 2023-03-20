Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 332.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $7,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.