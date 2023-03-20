Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance
Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.67.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 332.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $7,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.
