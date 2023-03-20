Frontier Trading Up 24.4% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00355971 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,297.01 or 0.25873249 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

